Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 15,830 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

