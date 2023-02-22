Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,571 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103,806 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NEM opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

