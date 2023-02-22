PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRCT. BTIG Research began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,056.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

