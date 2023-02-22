Prudential PLC Purchases 2,624 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $1,288,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

