Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.35. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,476 shares of company stock worth $12,292,610. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

