Prudential PLC Sells 280 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

