Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329,153 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Qorvo worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $139.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

