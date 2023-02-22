Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

