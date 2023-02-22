Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $390,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 514,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 408,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

KBWB opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

