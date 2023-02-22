Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -266.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

