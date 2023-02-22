Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

NYSE:LIN opened at $324.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.11. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

