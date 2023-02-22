Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MLM opened at $359.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.16 and a 200 day moving average of $345.98. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

