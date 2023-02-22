Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

