Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 6.3%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 82,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 107,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.