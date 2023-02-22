Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACYU) Shares Down 0.1%

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.99. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACYU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

