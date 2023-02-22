Renaissance Group LLC Buys 2,446 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

