Renaissance Group LLC Has $201,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151,552 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 494.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

