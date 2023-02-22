Renaissance Group LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

SYY opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

