Renaissance Group LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after buying an additional 123,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,004,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

