Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

