Renaissance Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

