Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

