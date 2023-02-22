Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $288.72 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $299.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.77 and a 200-day moving average of $256.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.