Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco Price Performance

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

