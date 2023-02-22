Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $294.51 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.20 and its 200 day moving average is $284.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.