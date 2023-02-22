Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,524 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Incyte by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 220,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

