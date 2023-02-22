RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading 0.2% Higher

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 20,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 273,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000.

