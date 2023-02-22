Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading 2.1% Higher

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.86. 115,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 20,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James cut shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Safe-T Group Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe-T Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFET. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Safe-T Group Company Profile
Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.