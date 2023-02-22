Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading 2.1% Higher

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.86. 115,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 20,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James cut shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 58.15% and a negative net margin of 85.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safe-T Group Ltd will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFET. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

