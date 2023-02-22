Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading 2.1% Higher

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFETGet Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.86. 115,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 20,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James cut shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFETGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 58.15% and a negative net margin of 85.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safe-T Group Ltd will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe-T Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFET. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Further Reading

