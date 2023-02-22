SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.31% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $38,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.01.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

