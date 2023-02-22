Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Sempra worth $36,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 75.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SRE stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

