Shell Asset Management Co. Has $536,000 Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $434,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 63.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

