Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 14,002 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

