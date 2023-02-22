Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 132,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

