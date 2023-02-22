SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Position Raised by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in SiTime by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of SiTime by 295.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,741.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $132,538.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,741.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,085 shares of company stock worth $3,148,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Down 2.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $270.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.