Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 156 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

Insider Activity

HubSpot Trading Down 4.6 %

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.26 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.