Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 193,930 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

