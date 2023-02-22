Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 478 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

