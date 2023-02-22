Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,237 shares of company stock worth $3,322,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

