Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Stories

