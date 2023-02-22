Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

