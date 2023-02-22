Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.08 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

