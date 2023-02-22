Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.50 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after acquiring an additional 628,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

