Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,322 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

