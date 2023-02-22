Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

