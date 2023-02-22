Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

