Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,555 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $440.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average is $283.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

