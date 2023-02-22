Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $2 Million Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $306.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.58. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

