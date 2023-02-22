Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 535 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $294.03 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average of $287.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

