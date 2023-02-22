Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

AVY opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

