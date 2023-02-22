Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,571,000 after buying an additional 498,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $663,578. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.